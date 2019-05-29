Services Betts & West Funeral Home 404 North Main Street Nicholasville , KY 40356 (859) 885-4173 Resources More Obituaries for Naomi Phillips Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Naomi "Alby" Phillips

Obituary Flowers Naomi "Alby" Albertine Phillips (née Wright) died unexpectedly & peacefully of Nicholasville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 83. Naomi is survived by Paul LeRoy (Ronda) Phillips, Jr. of Myakka City, Florida, Naomi Faye (Kristian) Mela of Columbus, Ohio, Irwin William (Kellie) Phillips II of Baldwin City, Kansas, Peggy Yvonne Phillips of Nicholasville, Kentucky, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild She is preceded in death by husband Paul LeRoy Phillips of Columbus, Ohio, Parents, Charles Edward & Vivian Myrtle (Benton) Wright of Dayton Ohio, brother Harry Edward (Margorie) Wright, Arlena Ruth (John R) Hamilton of Dayton Ohio, Mary Jeanette (Conrad "Bud") McGuire of Orange, California. Naomi was born on February 17, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Charles & Vivian Wright. She graduated from Ohio Dominican College in 1989 with a degree in Theology. She married Paul LeRoy Phillips, Her Church sweetheart/a minister in 1956. After moving to Florida, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home and Naomi set about teaching them about God and how to live the Christian life. Her children remember her as a kind, patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Naomi was a strong Christian and Missionary and shared God with everyone. She was a loving individual who loved God and who was passionate about family and loved the USA. She was an active and dedicated member of Nicholasville First Assembly of God did whatever she could to show and share God's Love. There will be 2 memorial services. In Kentucky, it is scheduled for 6:30 PM on Thursday, May 30,2019 at Nicholasville First Assembly of God, 1701 Wilmore Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky with a light reception to follow. Pastor Terry Moore will officiate the ceremony. In Ohio, it is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Centerpointe Church, 620 McCutcheon Road, Gahanna Ohio 43230. Pastor Steve Biffle will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Naomi's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nicholasville First Assembly of God at 1701 Wilmore Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky in honor of Naomi's Philippine companion. The family would like to thank St. Joe's Neuro ICU staff for their care and support while taking care of Naomi. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Naomi and the Phillips family. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019