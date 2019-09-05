|
93 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at UK Hospice Care in Lexington. She was born in Richmond, KY on December 26, 1925 the daughter of Burl and Callie Thomas. She had been a homemaker and was a member of First Christian Church of Mt. Vernon. She is survived by her sons, Daryl Pike of Escondido, CA and Steve Pike of Mt. Vernon; and her grandchildren, Jeff, Jason, and Jennifer Pike. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Tom Pike; a daughter, Shelley Pike; two brothers; and six sisters. Graveside services for Mrs. Pike will be conducted Friday, September 6 at 11:00 AM in Elmwood Cemetery by Bro. Bruce Ross. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Pike’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019