Naomi Williamson

On September 18, 2020, Naomi Pauline Bletscher Williamson, beloved wife and loving mother passed to Heaven. Naomi was born on May 24, 1931 in Bala, Kansas. She attended Asbury University graduating in 1956 with a major in Home Economics, minor in Music. She met her husband Lowell Williamson, of Amanda, Ohio, while attending Asbury and were married August 21,1956. They began their missionary career to Taiwan for the next 49 years with One Mission Society, raising two children, Rodney and Renae. Naomi loved God deeply and served others with joy and grace. She was a professor in the Central Taiwan Theological Seminary, gave voice lessons, piano lessons, directed a men's choir, led Bible studies, and filled in multiple ministry jobs as needed. She loved her children deeply and was a daily role model to them. Naomi also loved adventure, sports, vacations with her family, and playing any kind of table game with family and friends. Her life as a missionary was not without challenges - but she was unswerving in her faith in God's Presence and provision. Though much of their missionary life was in Taiwan, Naomi & Lowell spent many months in ministry in the British Isles, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, China, and after retiring, a 3-year pastorate in Portland, Oregon. Naomi was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, a sister and niece. She is survived by her husband Lowell, son Rodney (Beth) Williamson and daughter Renae (Ken) Thompson, six grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Williamson and Matthew Williamson, Tyler, Stuart, and Jessie Thompson, 3 great-grandchildren, Hosanna, Judah, and Evangeline Williamson. Funeral Service will be 11:30AM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Forrest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana. Visitation will be 6-7:30 Thursday at Wilmore Free Methodist Church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williamson family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to One Mission Society, PO Box A, Greenwood, IN, 46142 - designated for #303780 Student Scholarships/Taiwan. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com