Natalie Oney Bullins, 56, of Olive Hill, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Natalie was born in Ashland, KY on November 9, 1963 to the late Billy Lew Oney and Yvonne Watson Oney. Natalie was a Dietitian with the V.A. Medical Center in Huntington, WV. Natalie is survived by her husband Jimmy Bullins; her children Ashley (Josh Mabry) Bullins and Jimmy Bullins; granddaughter Amelia Mabry and siblings Billy Luke Oney and Carmalita Oney. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Duvall and Moore Funeral Home in Olive Hill, KY with Brother Jeremy Traylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Carter County, KY. Friends may visit the family on Friday, February 28, after 6:00 PM at the Duvall and Moore Funeral Home in Olive Hill, KY. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bullins and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020