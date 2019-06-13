CAUDILL Nathaniel Alexander "Seeheart", 12 years old, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Kentucky Children's Hospital. He was being treated for a septic infection in his knee joint (septic arthritis.) Nathaniel was a very special child. He had medical struggles that were hard for him. He was born with Cloves Syndrome (which is an overgrowth syndrome.) But, he didn't let this stop him. He tried very much to live a normal life. He loved school and was a 5th grade student at Stonewall Elementary in Lexington, KY. He was the closest thing to heaven that many people can only hope to see. Nathaniel absolutely loved trains of all sorts. He enjoyed attending one of the largest locomotive train shows in the country just last year. He also dearly loved flowers and enjoyed growing plants and flowers in his aerogarden at home. He leaves behind four beautiful siblings who loved him very much. A sister, Chloe Ann Caudill, a senior at Lafayette High School, a sister Emily Grace Caudill, a sophomore at Lafayette High School, a sister Audrey Rose Caudill, a fourth grade student at Stone Wall Elementary, and a brother, Gregory "Andrew" Caudill, a freshman at Lafayette High School. He also leaves behind his parents, Gregory and Sherrie Caudill, formerly of South Shore, KY. He also leaves behind his grandparents, John and Debbie Bentley of Garrison, KY, and Larry and Oma Caudill of Pine Top, KY. He also leaves behind his aunts, uncles, and several cousins. We know that Nathaniel is now in heaven probably playing football. (Something he was never able to do here on Earth.) We know he can now run without his shoe lifts! Services for this beautiful child will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church in Versailles, KY. (The church he dearly loved attending.) Visitation for Nathaniel will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Nathaniel would love that. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary