Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
ROGERS Nellie F., 84, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a long illness. She was a staff nurse, Navy nurse (LTJG) and nurse educator. As a faculty member at the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing and Eastern Kentucky University, Ms. Rogers taught more than 3,500 nursing students. She trained as a registered nurse at the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, earned the B.S. degree in nursing at the University of Kentucky and the M.Ed. degree at Eastern Kentucky University. A native of Stanford, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta McGuire Rogers; father, James E. Rogers; and brother, William Carl Rogers. She is survived by her brother, G. Wayne (Alice) Rogers; five nephews and three nieces; and several great-nephews and great-nieces. She was a member of the Wilmore Free Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a memorial service following at 12:30 pm Thurs., July 11 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford that afternoon. Memorial gifts are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019
