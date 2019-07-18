Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Nellie Stapleton Obituary
Nellie Mae Stapleton, 90, widow of Jake Walter Stapleton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late William and Mattie Lou Bryant. While a child she performed in several plays at Lexington Children’s Theater. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School, a member of Crestwood Christian Church, and previously attended Broadway Christian Church where she sang in the church choir. Nellie was a devoted wife and mother, and spent many years as a top salesperson at the Carat Patch Jewelry Store. Survivors are a son, Steven (Jo Ann) Stapleton, Indianapolis, IN; a daughter, Deborah Stapleton, Lexington, KY; three grandsons, David Clark, Lexington, Samuel Stapleton, Littleton, CO, and Nicholas Stapleton, Indianapolis, IN; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Stapleton, Washington, DC. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Friday. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 18, 2019
