|
|
Nellie Mae Stapleton, 90, widow of Jake Walter Stapleton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late William and Mattie Lou Bryant. While a child she performed in several plays at Lexington Children’s Theater. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School, a member of Crestwood Christian Church, and previously attended Broadway Christian Church where she sang in the church choir. Nellie was a devoted wife and mother, and spent many years as a top salesperson at the Carat Patch Jewelry Store. Survivors are a son, Steven (Jo Ann) Stapleton, Indianapolis, IN; a daughter, Deborah Stapleton, Lexington, KY; three grandsons, David Clark, Lexington, Samuel Stapleton, Littleton, CO, and Nicholas Stapleton, Indianapolis, IN; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Stapleton, Washington, DC. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Friday. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 18, 2019