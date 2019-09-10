Home

Nelson Swinford Vance

Nelson Swinford Vance Obituary
90, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the VAMC in Lexington, Kentucky. Nelson was born on July 31, 1929 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late Roy and Ora Griffin Vance. He was self-employed and co-owner of Vance Communications. Those left to cherish Nelson's memory are his children, Charlie (Dana) Vance of Corinth, Kentucky, Kurt Vance of Lexington, Kentucky, Susie Neely of Lexington, Kentucky and Karl Vance of Ohio. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nelson is preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Ratliff and Brenda Abney. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
