Nettie C. "Sue" Boland Hughbanks, widow of Lester M. Hughbanks, died at her home on June 3, 2020. She was born in Athens, Ky on August 24, 1925, daughter of the late Kella J. and Emma Duke Goodpaster. She was preceded in death by her first husband Mitchell B. Boland, Jr., her daughter Janet Mischelle Martin, her son Mitchell B. Boland III, and a great granddaughter, Caitlin Johnson; and 7 brothers and 2 sisters. Nettie C. "Sue" is survived by 1 daughter, Karen S Phelps (Kenneth) of Winchester, KY, 5 granddaughters, Dawn Mischelle Johnson, Sophia Lee Hollon, Samantha Montgomery, Barkclay Phelps (Erin Morris) and Kelly Phelps and 1 grandson, Jourdan Martin, 2 step children, Patricia McEnroe and Dr. James C. Hughbanks (Mickie); 6 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandson. She is retired from the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot as a Programmer/Analyst for main frame computers. Prior to the previous occupation, she was the Branch Chief for the Card Punch and Data Transceiver Sections at LBAD. After her retirement from the Federal Government, she worked for the Lexington Herald Leader as their first Computer Programmer/Analyst. Her last employment was as a Deputy Clerk to the Fayette County Clerk from which she retired. Nettie C. "Sue" was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the former Fayette Lioness Club, the Daughters of the Nile, Rhythm Rounds and Circle Eight Square Dance Club which was a joy to her and Lester. She also enjoyed spending time with the Birthday Girls from LBAD on their birthdays. She was a member of Crestwood Christian Church where she was a former Deacon. She served on the Outreach committee as treasurer for 4 years, scheduled and delivered meals on wheels and worked on Habitat for Humanity and the Mission Center. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 11:30am- 1pm, Milward-Southland. The graveside service will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, starting at approximately 1:30pm. Note: Covid KY state requirements and CDC guidelines will be followed. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.