passed away of natural causes on July 16, 2020 at Lexington Country Place, where she and her husband, Tom have resided for the past two years. Born on December 23, 1942, Nettie was the daughter of Curtis and Mary Miller. Nettie married Tom Drury in 1961 and they resided in Versailles, Kentucky, raising their two children, Kimberly (Arnie) Combs and Michael (Letha) Drury. Nettie had one grandson, Ryan (Rachael) Durbin who was the joy of her life and also a great-grandson, Bradley Thomas Durbin. Nettie is also survived by her sister, Nila (Fred) Newton and several nieces and nephews. Nettie enjoyed being with her family above all else and especially loved their many days of camping along the Kentucky River and Green River Lake. Nettie worked at Woodford Bank & Trust, the Woodford County Health Department and the Woodford Hospital Auxiliary prior to her retirement. She also had a special place in her heart for her beloved Boston Terriers, Max, Opie and Samson. Nettie was a member of Versailles Baptist Church and had also attended Midway Baptist Church and South Elkhorn Baptist Church, where her husband served as Minister of Music. A private service for family will be held on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Rose Hill. Donations in her honor can be made to the Woodford Humane Society. clarklegacycenter.com