Nevon C. Conley, age 81, of Oil Springs, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, April 09, 2019 at Flat Gap, Kentucky. Nevon was born August 12, 1937 in Salyersville, Kentucky, son of the Burnie and Zelphia Gullett Conley. He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Blair Conley; one son, John Riker Conley and wife Valaria Ann of Crouton, Ohio; two daughters, Tamera Renee Haney and husband Randell of Oil Springs, Kentucky and Kimberly Rose Wooton and husband Paul of Flat Gap, Kentucky; one sister, Marie Kinslow of Tutor Key, Kentucky; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Jim McKenzie and Randy Haney officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may call at Jones-Preston Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangement for Mr. Nevon Carol Conley. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019