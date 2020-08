Frankfort – Nicholas Justice “Nick” Allen, 41, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Annie Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com