1/
Nicholas Pile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Browning Pile, 43, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Brandywine, West Virginia. He was born in Lexington, KY on August 15, 1977, the loving son of Donna Perry Pile and the late William Mitchell Pile. He is survived by his precious children, Avery Nicole Pile and Nicholas Brier Pile, brothers, Samuel Walker (Gloria Wells) Pile and Taylor Burton (Kelli) Pile, his love, Danielle Sisson and her two children, Lauren & Emmett Sisson, best friend, Donnie Thornton, mother of his children, Heather Saddler Pile, his nieces and nephews, McKenize Walker and Amelia Rose Pile, William Haden Pile, Emmett Jackson Calvin Riley, his loving aunts, Patricia Clark, Susan Marye, Rebecca Pile and Charlotte Jordan Pile, his beloved cousins Alex and Mac Marye, Emily and Ellie Clark and Lyndsey Jordan Timoney, and his second cousin Paula Moore, as well as a plethora of loving friends. Nick's greatest love were his two children, his family and his friends. He also loved playing the guitar, making music, fishing, soccer and UK Basketball. Nick's heart was huge and he never met a stranger. He was loyal and loving to everyone he held dear and loved to help people. He will be missed beyond words. Services will be held 11:00am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. James K. Pierce officiating. Visitation will be 2:00-5:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been set up for his children. You can donate at First Southern National Bank at 204 Fairfield Drive in Nicholasville, KY.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved