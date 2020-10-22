Nicholas Pile

Nicholas Browning Pile, 43, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Brandywine, West Virginia. He was born in Lexington, KY on August 15, 1977, the loving son of Donna Perry Pile and the late William Mitchell Pile. He is survived by his precious children, Avery Nicole Pile and Nicholas Brier Pile, brothers, Samuel Walker (Gloria Wells) Pile and Taylor Burton (Kelli) Pile, his love, Danielle Sisson and her two children, Lauren & Emmett Sisson, best friend, Donnie Thornton, mother of his children, Heather Saddler Pile, his nieces and nephews, McKenize Walker and Amelia Rose Pile, William Haden Pile, Emmett Jackson Calvin Riley, his loving aunts, Patricia Clark, Susan Marye, Rebecca Pile and Charlotte Jordan Pile, his beloved cousins Alex and Mac Marye, Emily and Ellie Clark and Lyndsey Jordan Timoney, and his second cousin Paula Moore, as well as a plethora of loving friends. Nick's greatest love were his two children, his family and his friends. He also loved playing the guitar, making music, fishing, soccer and UK Basketball. Nick's heart was huge and he never met a stranger. He was loyal and loving to everyone he held dear and loved to help people. He will be missed beyond words. Services will be held 11:00am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. James K. Pierce officiating. Visitation will be 2:00-5:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been set up for his children. You can donate at First Southern National Bank at 204 Fairfield Drive in Nicholasville, KY.