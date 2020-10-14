HANDY Nicholas Tyler, 30, passed away on the 4th of October 2020 in Lexington, KY. He will be remembered for his kind heart, selflessness, and great sense of humor. Born in Lexington, Kentucky he was the son of, and is survived by, Stephen and Deborah Handy. He is also survived by his siblings: his sister Whitney (Handy) Veen and her husband Bastien and their children Aiden, Jaesen, and Emma; His brother Chris Handy and his wife Sara and their son Grant. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother Pauline Handy and his maternal grandparents Micheal and Shirley Vah. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Eben Handy. Nicholas will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts forever.



