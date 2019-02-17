Nick Kafoglis passed away peacefully in Branford, Connecticut on February 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Pat, his parents, Kalliope and Zacharias, his step-father, Charles Danos, and his brother, Milton. Nick was a native of Lexington, Kentucky. He graduated from Henry Clay High School, did a postgraduate year at Phillips Andover Academy, and earned his BA from Yale University in 1952. After completing medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, Nick served as a Captain in the US Air Force Medical Corps. Dr. K established his medical practice in Bowling Green, KY and was known as a caring and compassionate doctor who provided care to any who needed it. In 1971, he ran for and was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly and served two terms. In 1986, he ran for and won the 32nd District seat in the Kentucky State Senate, representing Warren and Logan counties. Senator Kafoglis worked to improve the lives of all Kentuckians, and he was widely praised for his leadership. Dr. K is survived by his loving children, Ginny Wagner (Chuck), Ellen Kirtley (Ed), Zach Kafoglis (Karen) and Chris Kafoglis (Nancy), and eight grandchildren. A public memorial service will be held on March 16, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 1106 State St., Bowling Green, KY at 2:00 pm Central Time. Contributions may be made to the Patricia and Nicholas Z. Kafoglis Endowed Scholarship Fund at www.alumni.wku.edu/kafoglis held by the College Heights Foundation at Western Kentucky University. To view full obituary or to send a condolence, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary