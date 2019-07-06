Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
More Obituaries for Nickie Arimes
Nickie Arimes

Nickie Arimes Obituary
Nickie Ann Arimes, 66, Lexington, KY passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital July 3, 2019. Nickie was predeceased in death by her parents, Nick and Anna Arimes. She is survived by her sisters, Vickie Arimes, Guardian and Katina Douglas and brothers, Billy Arimes, Tom Arimes and George Arimes. Nickie has been a joy and blessing in our family. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, East Main Street from 5-8 PM with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 PM Sunday, July 7th. Funeral service is 10:00 AM, July 8th at the Greek Orthodox Church, 3001 Tates Creek Road. Burial in the Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Panagia Pantovasilissa Greek Orthodox Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 6, 2019
