, 65, husband of Lisa Kearns Tungate, died Thursday July 30, 2020. Born February 13, 1955, he was the son of Carl and Wilma Ferguson Tungate. Niles was a graduate of Bryan Station High School and a former service writer for Quantrell Cadillac. In addition to his wife, Niles is survived by a son, Matthew (Lauren) Tungate; two daughters, Trish Tungate and Jennifer Tungate (John); three grandchildren, Zoe and Matthew Tungate Jr. and Collin Mullins; an aunt, Peggy Taylor; two brothers, Michael and David Tungate. Visitation will be 11am to 1pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Niles was an avid lover of golf, jokes and a devoted animal lover. But most of all, he put his family first, last and foremost. He believed family was everything and would do anything he could for his wife, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren. He wanted nothing more than to express his love for others and receive it in return. His love lives on in all who knew him.