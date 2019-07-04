|
|
passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Arthur Bishop and Nina Richarde Bishop Prevatt, her siblings, Harold Arthur Bishop Jr. and Mary Harriet (Dot) Bishop Porch, and her husband, Joseph William Andrews III. Nina is survived by her loving daughter Lynn (John) Andrews Schlumpf and also by her three grandchildren, David (Jim Marrone) Schlumpf, Michael (Jennifer) Schlumpf, Stephen (Leslie) Schlumpf, and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Evan, all of whom will miss their Granina. Thank you to the staff at Brookdale Richmond Place and Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm for the last five years in Lexington, Kentucky and to Baptist Health Hospital and Bluegrass Care Navigators. Guest book on www.legacy.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 4, 2019