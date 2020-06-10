Ninnie Miller Caudill
1930 - 2020
CAUDILL Ninnie Miller, 89, widow of Floyd Caudill, died Mon., June 8, 2020 at her home. Born Nov. 24, 1930 in Jackson, KY, Breathitt County, to the late Willie and Addie Chandler Miller, she was one of seven children. She married Floyd Caudill on March 18, 1948 and was the mother of seven children. Mrs. Caudill was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; one son, Glen; and one grandson, Tony West. Surviving are six children, Shirley (Joe) Bonta, Randall, Billy, Ruby (Brad) Kiefel, Judy Denham, and David. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her three sisters, Josie Banks, Edith Gerka and Virginia (Dan) Marcotte. Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
