Nita Faye Perdew

Nita Faye Perdew Obituary
Mrs. Nita Faye (Piercey) Perdew, age 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Welby Roscoe and Rena Elizabeth (Stearns) Piercey. She is survived by her sons, Timothy C. Perdew and Michael Todd Perdew. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
