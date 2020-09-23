Nita McCombs

1/
Nita Jean Coldiron McCombs, 93, wife of Roger E. McCombs, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her home in Madison, Alabama. She was born on May 5, 1927 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Dr. J.C Coldiron and Anna Evelyn Swango Coldiron. Survivors include her children, John McCombs, Brad (Maria) McCombs, David (Billie) McCombs. Margaret McCombs, Anne (Ed) Wegil and Mary Richards, sister, Lois Thompson, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Services will be 1:30PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCombs family. www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
