Nola Carr Reed, 84, widow of James “Mickey” Reed, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home in Midway, Kentucky. She was born on January 10, 1935 in Fayette County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary W. Carr. Nola attended Lafayette High School in Lexington. She was a devoted and faithful original member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the choir and served on numerous committees. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her brother, Tinnie Gibson Carr. Nola will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lola Jane Durbin, Midway, Robin Reed (Frank Marcum), Versailles, James Rickey (Cindy) Reed, Versailles, sister, Betty Jane Rose, Lexington, grandchildren, Christy Marshall, Midway, Griff (Julie) Reed, Versailles, Joshua Reed, Versailles, Bruce (Angela) Reed, Versailles, Patrick Gilkison, Ashland, great-grandchildren, Caylee Marshall, Carson Marshall, Gracie Reed-Baker, Piper Reed, Issac Reed, Addison Reed, Brooks Reed, and Dylan Roe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 480 Duckers Road, Midway, KY. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 also at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, Brother Todd Lester and Brother Bill Adcock officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens where pallbearers will be, Allen “Gip” Carr, Tom Rose, Frank Marcum, Gayle Tipton, Griff Reed and Doc Rice. Honorary pallbearers will be, Christy Marshall, Josh Reed, Bruce Reed, Patrick Gilkison, Caylee Marshall, Carson Marshall, Gracie Reed-Baker, Piper Reed, Issac Reed, Addison Reed, Brooks Reed, Marvin Swinford and Marlyn Godby. Memorial donations are suggested to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 480 Duckers Rd, Midway, KY 40347 or BIAA-KY, 3101 Thousand Oaks Dr, Louisville, KY 40205. www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019