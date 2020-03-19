|
|
|
On March 1st at 0953, Nolan Hayslett Goins arrived in this world already asleep at only 13w3d gestation. Nolan is survived by his parents Katy and Patrick; siblings Jackson, Kymberlin, Lincoln and Mason; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, great grandparents and extended family and friends who loved him. Nolan knew nothing but love in his short life and he was perfect. We love him and we miss him. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery. Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2020