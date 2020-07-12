Nora Fern Stacy Gullette, 96, widow of Robert L. Gullette, Sr. died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Nicholasville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born In Clayhole, Kentucky to the late Squire Stacy and the late Luann Russell Stacy. Fern was a Registered Nurse who retired after many years at the Jessamine County and Garrard County Health Departments and she was a member of Jessamine Christian Church. She is survived by her loving children, Robert (Patti) Gullette, Jr., Constance (Bert) Grayson and Paula Hudson, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and her companion and daughter of the heart, Marietta Martin. She was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Jessamine Christian Church with Rev. Wally Rendel officiating. Bearers will Robert Gullette, III, David Azzarito, Craig Aseltyne, Blake Deuser, Colin Duncan, and Butch Campbell. Honorary Bearers will be her great-grandchildren. Burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
