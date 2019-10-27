Home

Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:45 PM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery
Muhlenberg County, KY
Nora Mae Richey Bruce

Nora Mae Richey Bruce Obituary
94, widow of Dr. Herbert Bruce, Jr., passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Wesley Village. Born on June 1, 1925 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Buel and Era B. Devine Richey. Nora was a graduate of Bremen High School. She was a devoted member of Versailles Baptist Church. Nora will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mary Ann (Richard) Vimont, Lexington, Rebecca B. Bourne, Clarksville, TN, grandchildren, Kathryn Farley (Gentry Alexander), Washington, DC, Hampton Bourne, Nashville, Haley Bourne(Robert Ryder), Chattanooga, brothers, Bobby Richey, and Richard (Randa) Richey, all of Central City. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her brother, J.V. Richey and son-in-law, Wade Bourne. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Dr. Mark Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm and prior to the service on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be at 1:45 pm CT on Wednesday, October 30th at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be, Hampton Bourne, Gentry Alexander, Roger Wilson, Richard A. McCall. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Richey, Richard Richey, Richard E. Vimont, Dr. George W. Privett, Jr., Dr. Dale Goodin, J.M. Lane, William Dawson and James Glass. Memorial donations are suggested to Teachers Who Made A Difference, University of Kentucky, 133 Dickey Hall, Lexington, KY, 40506 or Wade Bourne Nature Center, 301 Main Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
