BENGE Norma Jean, 84, died on May 25, 2019. She retired from a career teaching nursing at the Kentucky Vocational School. She was a member of Southern Heights Baptist Church where she was active in the Lamp Lighter's Sunday School Class. Survivors include her husband, Sam Benge; her son, Brett Benge; and her daughter, Valerie Benge; her grandchildren, Amanda Benge and Dana Kubinsky; her great grandchildren, Kobe, Kaylee, Aneika, and Jayden. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM with a service at 1 PM, Milward-Southland. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Heights Baptist Church, 3408 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, KY 40503. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019