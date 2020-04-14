|
Norma Jean Burge Houp, 78, widow of Hobert Houp, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on January 10, 1942 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Dave Burge and the late Mattie Adams Burge. Survivors include three children, James Earl (Teresa) Burge, Lisa Ann and (Delmas) Hall and Michael Lee (Melissa) Houp, brothers, Jim (Maggie) Burge and Thomas (Linda) Burge and a sister, Freda Davis, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Drive-Thru visitation will be 1-4:00 PM Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Private services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bobby Smith officiating. The services will be live-streamed on our Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM, Thursday. She will be laid to rest in Camp Nelson National Cemetery beside her husband. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
