Norma Jean Hager Obituary
86, of Lexington, died on April 18. She was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Stonewall, OK, the daughter of the late Rev. James P. & Rubie Carter Simmons. She was married to David E. Hager for 64 years. She is survived by her brothers, Furman R. (Vicki) Simmons (OK) & Ross N. Simmons (VA) and her children: Laura B. (Les) Halls (GA), David E. Hager II (KY), Louis R. Hager (KY), and Amy R. Meyers (GA). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jason Halls, Matthew (Kayla) Halls, Kelsey Halls, Spencer Halls, Phil (Lana) Hager, Hunter Hager, Claire Hager, Sean Hager, Brandon Hager, Kathleen Hager, Joe (Katie) Vidal, and Mandy (Dan) Shea; and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-9 pm Thurs. 4/25, with funeral services 11:30 am Fri. 4/26, both at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Family requests no flowers, but memorial contributions may be sent to Lexington or the . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
