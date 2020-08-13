1/
Norma Jean Perry
1933 - 2020
PERRY Norma Jean, 87, wife of Bill Perry, died Aug. 9, 2020 in Winchester, KY. Born Aug. 8, 1933 in Flora, IL, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Marie Graham McGrew. Bill and Norma met and married in two weeks in 1959 and both worked at Cummins Diesel for over 30 years in Columbus, IN. They loved water skiing and had a home on the lake. They enjoyed playing golf and after retirement they traveled and played many courses in the southern states. Norma played the piano, sewed, knitted, played bridge, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed meeting new people and going to garage sales. Survivors other than her husband include a brother, Russell (Lucille) Perry and their sons, Mark and Michael; sister-in-law; Carolyn (brother Edward, deceased) and their children, Scottie and Tracey; and other extended family. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Sat., Aug. 8, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Bourbon County, KY. Visitation will be 12-1 pm Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
