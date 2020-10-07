PECK Norma M., 75, wife of 53 years to Dennis P. Peck, Sr., died Oct. 6, 2020 after a long illness at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Jan. 20, 1945 in Cynthiana, KY, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dorcas McIntyre Myers. Mrs. Peck was a co-owner and secretary of Peck Opticians. She was also a loving and generous wife, mother, and grandmother, always taking care of her family. She enjoyed collecting antique dishes, crafts, creating floral arrangements, and decorating. She liked following UK sports and watching baseball. Mrs. Peck was a lifelong member of Broadway Christian Church. Special thanks to caregivers, her sister Gail, and Angela Young. Survivors other than her husband include two children: son, Denny (Stephanie) Peck; daughter, Brittany (Sean) Greathouse, both of Lexington, KY; one granddaughter, Scarlett Myers Greathouse; two sisters, Merrilyn Lewis, Lancaster, OH and Gail (Jack) Gillentine, Round Rock, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Bradshaw. Funeral services will be held 11 am Fri., Oct. 9, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by John M. Byard. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class of Broadway Christian Church. Visitation will be 10-11 am Fri. at the funeral home.



