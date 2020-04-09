|
89, was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Renfro Valley, KY on June 4, 1931 the daughter of William and Anna Adams Coffey. She was a retired restaurant owner and postmaster in Renfro Valley and was a member of First Christian Church of Mt. Vernon. She was a lifelong resident of Renfro Valley and sang with the Coon Creek Girls on the Renfro Valley Barn Dance. She leaves behind a son, James Mullins and wife Angela; a daughter-in-law, Sondra Mullins; grandchildren, Harrison, Susanne, Clark, Clifford, and Cassie; great grandchildren, Alexis, Joseph, Samuel, Lola, Amelia, Emma, and Nicholas; and brothers, Howard and Gary Coffey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mullins; a son, Clark “Joe” Mullins; a brother, Harold Coffey; and sisters, Joyce Hart, Inez Gilbert, and twins, Dorothy and Doris Coffey. In accordance with current state mandates, the funeral services for Mrs. Mullins will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the First Christian Church Willing Workers at 160 West Main St., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456, or to the Kentucky Christian Assembly at PO Box 71, Brodhead, KY 40409. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Mullins’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020