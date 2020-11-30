Norma Rae Tudor
April 15, 1938 - November 27, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Norma Rae Tudor, 82, widow of the late Clarence Edward Tudor, passed away Friday in Lexington, KY. She was born April 15, 1938 in Lexington to the late William and Pauline Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Brian Douglas) Disney of Lexington, KY; and her grand-cat, Pudgie. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.