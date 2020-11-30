1/1
Norma Rae Tudor
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Rae Tudor
April 15, 1938 - November 27, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Norma Rae Tudor, 82, widow of the late Clarence Edward Tudor, passed away Friday in Lexington, KY. She was born April 15, 1938 in Lexington to the late William and Pauline Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Brian Douglas) Disney of Lexington, KY; and her grand-cat, Pudgie. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Juanita Davis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved