Norman Franklin Flynn, 87, widower of Barbara Anne Shields Flynn, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born on September 21, 1932 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Walter “Pete” and Mary Housechild Flynn. He was a US Navy Veteran, retired Insurance Salesman and a member of Providence Christian Church. Survivors include two daughters, Melody Flynn (Jerry) Ward and Melissa Flynn (Eugene) McClain and three grandchildren, Travis (Autumn) Ward, Tyler Ward and Drew (Leann) Ward, a brother, Jerry Flynn, two sisters, Patsy McChesney and Judy Webb. He was preceded in death by seven siblings. Services will be 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Providence Christian Church with Rev. Carol Devine officiating. Visitation will be 6-7:00 PM, Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Carl Waits officiating. Bearers will be Travis Ward, Tyler Ward, Drew Ward, Eugene McClain, Jerry Ward and Don Thornton. Contributions are suggested to Providence Christian Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 4, 2020