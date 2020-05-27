Norman Glen Green, 89, widower of Majoria “Joy” Goldey Green, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Daisy Hill Senior Living Community. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on July 12, 1930 to the late Fred and Flora Mae Smith Green. Norman was a 1948 graduate of Versailles High School and a Korean War Air Force Veteran. He was a longtime member of Versailles Baptist Church and he enjoyed camping and boating. Norman retired as an electrical engineer for IBM and spent time working at Old Crow Distillery and Home Depot. In addition to his parents and wife Norman was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Patsy Green. Norman will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Cheryl Green (Mark) Spellman, Versailles, brother, Fred Wayne (Mae) Green, Versailles, grandsons, Brian (Carrie) Spellman, Versailles, Brandon (April) Spellman, Lexington, great-grandchildren, Katherine Spellman, Andrew Spellman, Hayden Spellman, Avery Spellman, and Grady Spellman. Private services will be conducted by Dr. Michael Cabell at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home with interment to follow at Versailles Cemetery. Those wishing to view the private service live may do so via Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home’s Facebook page at approximately 11:30 am on Friday, May 29, 2020. Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles Baptist Church, Memorial Fund or Building fund, 125 East Green Street, Versailles, KY, 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence, share memories and view the recorded funeral service on Norman’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.