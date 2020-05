Joseph Norman Jenkins 57, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hamiliton, Ohio on December 12, 1962 to Boyd Norman Jenkins and Gladys Bailey Haynes. He was buried in Maple Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Betts & West Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.