was born May 14, 1930, in Temple, Texas, to Wilford Vol and Arabelle Gore Taylor. He died Feb. 28, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. Norman graduated from high school in Lampasas, Texas, after which he was accepted into Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas, on a basketball scholarship to study business. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 where he served in the 5th Air Force and rose to the rank of Sergeant. Afterward he returned to Abilene, finished a bachelor's degree and married Charlotte Harrison in 1954. He and his family lived in Dallas, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Hebronville and Alice, Texas, before settling down in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1963 as owners/operators of White's Auto Store. Later he worked as a paint salesman before he and his wife purchased A-Z Rentals in the late 1970s. They grew the small equipment rental business and retired in 1999. Throughout his life, Norman was an active member of the church of Christ, and served as an elder for 30 years. In retirement, the Taylors moved to Angel Fire, N.M., and then in 2007, they moved to Lexington, Ky., to be near their daughter. Norman was known to family and friends for his skill in playing the domino game "42," working crossword puzzles, a quick wit and his affection for his wife of 64 years. Norman and Charlotte have five children, Jan, Jim (Yolanda), Scott (Dee Anne), Brad (Cindy) and Charley (Randy); one foster son Michael Elliot; 10 grandchildren, Reyna, Jaxson, Tiffany, Krista (Nathan), Zachary, Jennifer, Kody (Emilee), Cassie, Austin (Kayla), Amber, and one great grandchild Olivia Grace. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019