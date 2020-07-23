1/
Norris Edward Kirkwood
KIRKWOOD Norris Edward, 82, died July 20, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born in Ashbyburg, KY, Norris was the oldest son of Horace and Ada Kirkwood and resided most of his years in White Plains before relocating to Versailles in 2001. Norris is a graduate of South Hopkins High School and a lifelong member of the United Mine Workers Association. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Nancy Kirkwood, his children Allen Kirkwood and Carol Kirkwood Gamble, his grandchildren Lindsay Kirkwood and Morgan Gamble and his brother Gary Kirkwood. A private service will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 1 pm (CST) at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity in Norris' name. www.habitat.org/support/honor-memorial-gifts

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
