O. Leonard Press, 97, husband of Lillian Henken Press, passed away July 31, 2019 at Central Baptist Hospital. He was the founder of Kentucky Educational Television and served as its executive director for 30 years; a pioneer in national educational television as well, he served as chairman pro tem of PBS; he was a WW II veteran, and later chair of the nascent radio/tv department of the University of Kentucky, where he filmed UK basketball games for Adolph Rupp. A native of Lowell, Mass, he made Kentucky his permanent home in 1952, giving his time, energy, and talents to his beloved adopted state for over 65 years. UK President, Dr. Eli Capilouto, upon the occasion of Len and his wife, Lil, receiving honorary doctorates, said of them both, “You bestowed upon the Commonwealth an abundance of goodness and talent that still lifts us all.” Len is survived by his wife, Lillian Press of Lexington, founding director of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, and by his son, Lowell Press of Bellevue, Washington, daughter-in-law Sasha Stoneman Press of Bellevue, and grandsons Logan Press of St. Louis and Hayden Press of Bellevue. He has donated his body to UK’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging for Alzheimer’s research. The family wishes to express its deepest thanks for the incredible outpouring of love and support during his illness and after his passing, as well as thank both Bluegrass Hospice Care and the Central Baptist staff for their tireless dedication. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make contributions please send them in Len’s memory to Kentucky Educational Television (KET.org). A memorial service is being planned for a later date. www.milwardfuneral.com
