Joyce O. Taylor, 87, widow of William C. "Buddy" Taylor, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Springfield, Kentucky on April 12, 1932, a daughter of the late J. A. and Mary Smith Osbourn. Joyce was a member of Ss. Francis and John Catholic Parish, a deputy court clerk, former employee of Scott County Schools, and she enjoyed quilting and flowers. Joyce is survived by her children Bill (Linda) Taylor and Frances (Roy) Wilson, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Jennifer Hodge of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Ryan (LeAnna) Taylor, Nick Taylor, Brandi Wilson, Michael (Kate) Wilson, and Taylor Hodge; great grandchildren, John Luke Wilson, Carly Jane Wilson, and Jackson Taylor; and brother Joe "Buck" Osbourn. Joyce is preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Jack, and Leo Osbourn, sisters, Nora Ann and Betty Lou Osbourn, Jane O'Bryan, and Pat Ewing. Visitation will be 10am-12noon on Monday, June 3, 2019, and funeral mass will be at 12noon, all at St. John Catholic Parish, 604 E. Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky with Father Linh Nguyen officiating . Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Parish Cemetery, 4086 Frankfort Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky immediately following mass. Pallbearers will be Ryan Taylor, Nick Taylor, Michael Wilson, Brandi Wilson, Taylor Hodge, and Terri Crady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Ss. Francis and John Catholic Parish Building Fund, 604 E. Main St., Georgetown, Kentucky 40324; Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031; The ALS Association (Lexington). Fond memories of Joyce may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 1, 2019 Read More