MULLINS Oakley "Joe", 96, of Lexington, died Tuesday, Sept 17. Born in Leslie County, he proudly served (Army) in WWII. He was the Greek Orthodox Church Treasurer for over 40 years. Joe is preceded in death by his beloved wife Olympia (1922-1994) andis survived by his two children, Jim Mullins and Mary Brannon. Visitation will be at 10am at the Greek Orthodox Church, with funeral services at 11am on Sept 23, 2019. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019