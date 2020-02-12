|
Odell Fike, 82, widower to Virginia Woods Fike, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born February 7, 1938 in Estill County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ruth Gilbert Clemons and grandson of the late Mattie F. Gilbert. Odell served in the Kentucky National Guard, US Air Force and US Navy. He retired from the Navy in 1980 as a Torpedoman’s Mate Chief. He then embarked on a second career as a Realtor in Virginia until 2000 when he moved to Scott County, Kentucky. Odell was an avid hunter. golfer, and pool player. He was dedicated to the American Legion Post 24, where he served as Commander and Vice Commander, and was a 32nd Degree of the Scottish Right, Freemasonry. He is survived by a son, Jeff (Carin) Fike of Cincinnati, OH; a daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Sanders of Louisville, KY; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Virginia Sanders; two sister-in-laws, Mattie Woods (Orville) Cook of Georgetown, KY and Loretta Woods (Roy) Reynolds of Radcliff, KY; a brother-in-law, Billy (Lavenna) Woods of Ravenna, KY; two nieces and two nephews. Visitation for Odell will be 5:00 to 8:00pm Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Minister Ron Bodager officiating. Burial will follow in the Woods’ family cemetery, Estill County, Kentucky. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020