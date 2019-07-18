CHRISTMYER Olive M. "Ollie" Foss, 91, passed away peacefully in Lexington in the early afternoon of Sunday, July 14, 2019. Olive was born to the late John and Mary (Mark) Shaw on June 12, 1928 in Berea, Ohio. Ollie was a past Elder of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church and a member for 40 years before its closing. She was an attendee of Beaumont Presbyterian Church, a retired secretary of the City Offices of Wooster, OH, a past member of the Lexington Woman's Club, past committee member at the Westminster Village, a longtime volunteer in the community, and she also ran the Food Bank for many years. Ollie is survived by her son, Clifford (Ruth) Foss of Millersburg, OH; step-son, Charles Christmyer of Lexington; step-daughter, Janet Christmyer also of Lexington; grandchildren, Gabriella, Dasha, James, and David (Christine) Foss; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Foss, and step-sister, Eleanor Watkins. In addition to her parents, Ollie was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her son, David Foss, as well as her second husband, James Christmyer. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ms. Christmyer's arrangements. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 19th at the Korean Presbyterian Church, formerly Chapel Hill Presbyterian, located at 3534 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, with Ray Mendenhall and Jack Robinson presiding. A brief visitation will commence at 10:30am, one-half-hour prior to service time. In honor of her legacy, Ollie's family would like memorial donations directed to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the . To share a remembrance of Ollie or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 18, 2019