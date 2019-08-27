|
OVERSTREET Ollie B. Chenault, 80 passed away Friday August 23,2019 at Central Baptist Hospital. She was the widow of Rev. William Overstreet Sr and daughter of the late Belknap and Birdie Johnson Chenault. She leaves to cherish her memory, seven children, seventeen grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Two brothers Fred Chenault of Lawton, Oklahoma and John Chenault, Winchester. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by daughter Pat Overstreet, sister Mary C Rose and brother James B Chenault. Funeral service will be 12pm Thursday August 29, 2018 at Historic Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 10am till hour of service. Burial at Evergreen memory Garden. Chenault Bros & Hawkins Taylor Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019