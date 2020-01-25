|
|
|
Ollie F. Covington was born May 7, 1936 to Ralph and Eva Glass Covington in Georgetown, Kentucky and passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was a member of Boy Scouts, Jaycees, was elected to the Georgetown City Council for 3 terms, was elected as the Last Police Judge of Georgetown from 1974-1978, and was made a Kentucky Colonel while Police Judge. The law was changed to District Judges. Ollie retired from Johnson Controls as Traffic Manager after 37 years. He joined the Army Reserves in 1953 while a junior in high school, the Korean War broke out in 1950. Ollie was drafted in 1956 and sent to Germany in the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment 3rd Armored Division, guarding the border between Germany and Czechoslovakia. Life Member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge of Georgetown; Life Member of the American Legion Post 24 Georgetown. Ollie is survived by his loving wife Linda, and together they have four children, 2 boys & 2 girls, Bradley Covington of Georgetown, Brian (Kerry) Covington of Mt. Sterling, Susan Covington Wilson of Lexington, and Joanie (Richard) Isaacs of Garrard County, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren, Kendall Covington, Kaleigh Covington, Campbell Covington, Caitlyn Covington, Rachel Covington, Noah Covington, Eden Covington, Jason Covington, Catherine Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Morgan Isaacs, and Seth Isaacs. Ollie is also survived by brothers, Ralph Covington, Jr. and David Covington, both of Georgetown; sister, Edna Ligon of Naples, Florida. He was preceded in death by sister, Wilma Lee and brother, Donald Covington. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Minister Dan Jackson officiating. Military graveside service will be at a later date. To share a memory of Ollie or send condolences to his family, visit our website at: www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 25, 2020