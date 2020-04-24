|
Ollie Jay Short, 57, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Campbell County, Kentucky on June 8, 1962 to the late J B and Bonnie Smith Short. He worked as a farmhand in Woodford County for many years. Ollie will be lovingly remembered by his partner of over 30 years, Kathy Preston, Versailles, their daughter, Kellie Preston, Versailles, grandson, Isaiah Preston, Versailles, sister, Phyllis Short, Ohio, brothers, Tony Short, Billie Short, and Mike Short all of Newport, KY. At this time services will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolences on Ollie’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2020