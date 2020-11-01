Ollie L. Pullen Hedges, 91, widow of C.J. "Slim" Hedges, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Ollie was born to Frank and Luttie Stuard Pullen on January 19, 1929 in Sadieville, Kentucky. Ollie was a member of Trinity Assembly of God. Those left to cherish her memory are her 2 children, Dennis (Linda) Hedges of Georgetown, Texas and Linda (Mike) Cravens of Georgetown, Kentucky; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Hedges of Louisville, Kentucky, Chris (D'Ann) Hedges of Kyle, Texas, Michael Jr. "Tiger" Cravens of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Michelle (Lee) Parker of Clay Center, Kansas, and Jeana (John) Long of Round Rock, Texas; 14 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren; 2 nieces, Jean Teegarden and Hulah (C.W.) True, 1 nephew, James McFarland; 1 step brother, Estill Glass; 1 special brother-in-law, Jerry (Shirley) Hedges. Ollie was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Jean Hedges, 2 sisters, Leavada Thompson and Maxine McFarland; 2 step sisters, Edna Covington and Ada Emmons; and 1 step brother, Tolbert Glass. Visitation for Ollie will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 3:00pm Tuesday at Trinity Assembly of God with Minister Carl Kelleher officiating and burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The following will serve as pallbearers: Mike Williams, Teddy Porter, Danny Glass, Larry Glass, Jimmy McFarland, and Jerry Hedges. Honorary pallbearers are: Wayne Lanter, Billy Dalzell, Charlie Hoffman, Bill Turner, Jerry Gully, and Charlie Jordan. Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
