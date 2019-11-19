|
|
Olsa J. Garrett, 80, wife of Kenneth Ray Garrett, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born in Lebanon, KY to the late Joseph and Elsie Jeffries. Survivors are three daughters. Kimberly (Darrell) Martin, Marilyn (Rodney) Brown and Lisa (Christopher) Horne; two granddaughters, Heather Himes and Tabitha Horne; and two great-grandsons, Karter and Karsen Himes. She was preceded in death to a granddaughter, Crystal Martin, four brothers and one sister. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main. St. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon, KY. Pallbearers will be Darrell Martin, Christopher Horne, Rodney Baer, Donnie Garrett, Allen Garrett and Patrick Johnson. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019