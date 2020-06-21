Omer Bradford "Omer B." Lee, age 92, widower to Norma Jean Doan Lee, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home in Sadieville. He was the son of the late Walter B. and Viola Smith Lee, born October 11, 1927 in Owen County Kentucky. Omer was a graduate of Sadieville High School, a member of Porter Christian Church, and an Elder of the church. He was a member of the Stamping Ground Ruritan, a former member of Farm Bureau, a farmer and he retired from the State after working many years at the County garage. Most of all Omer enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Omer is survived by his sons: Mike (Donna) Lee and Mark Lee, both from Sadieville, Kentucky; his grandchildren: Brandi Wilson, Brad Lee, Shawn Lee, Christopher Lee, Justin Lee, Nick Butler, Shane Butler; great grandchildren: Brodi Wilson, Colton Wilson, Carrie Lee, Samantha Lee, Yasmine Greenwell, Layla Lee, Ryan Lee, Ava Lee, Hayden Lee; and 4 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Louise (Harold) Watson of Louisville and several nieces and nephew. Visitation for family and friends will be 12pm to 1pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Porter Christian Church, service will be at 1pm with Bro. Bennie Robbins officiating. Burial will follow the service at Porter Cemetery with pallbearers being Shawn Lee, Christopher Lee, Brad Lee, Drew Wilson, Justin Lee, Danny Watson, Darrell Watson and Honorary bearer is Rob Butler. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.