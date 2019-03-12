|
MAYS Omer, 95, beloved husband of Vonda for 75 years, passed away peacefully March 10, 2019. He was a decorated WW2 veteran. He served in the 82nd Airborne, Co. "C" 325th Glider Infantry in the Battle of the Bulge. Father of five girls: Delores/Donald Scott preceded in death, Shirley/Arthur Grubb, Lois/Jack preceded in death, Judy/Tom Jasper and Bonnie/Rick Cecil. Many others were under his care and loved as much, Raymonda Mays, Pat Volkar-preceded in death, Doug/Bethel Mays-preceded in death, Richard/Faye Mays, Charles/Marilyn Arnold. He had nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren he dearly loved. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are his sons-in-law. Grandsons are pallbearers. Services will be led by Charles Arnold and Nick Scott. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019